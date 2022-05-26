How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Yulia Putintseva at the French Open
Fire up MSG on Thursday to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which features Camila Giorgi taking on Yulia Putintseva.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Giorgi vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Yulia Putintseva
30
World Rank
37
2-7
2022 Match Record
14-9
8-12
2022 Set Record
33-24
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Camila Giorgi vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Giorgi won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 against Shuai Zhang on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 128, Putintseva won 6-3, 6-1 against Irina Bara on Tuesday.
- Giorgi has played nine matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Giorgi has won 62.6% of her service games so far this year, and 26.0% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Giorgi has won 55.0% of her games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
- Putintseva has played 23 matches this year (winning 53.3% of games across all court types), and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Putintseva has won 38.6% of her return games and 63.2% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Putintseva has won 66.4% of her games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
