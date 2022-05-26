Skip to main content

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Yulia Putintseva at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up MSG on Thursday to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which features Camila Giorgi taking on Yulia Putintseva.

Giorgi vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Camila GiorgiYulia Putintseva

30

World Rank

37

2-7

2022 Match Record

14-9

8-12

2022 Set Record

33-24

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Camila Giorgi vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128, Giorgi won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 against Shuai Zhang on Tuesday.
  • In the Round of 128, Putintseva won 6-3, 6-1 against Irina Bara on Tuesday.
  • Giorgi has played nine matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • Giorgi has won 62.6% of her service games so far this year, and 26.0% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Giorgi has won 55.0% of her games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
  • Putintseva has played 23 matches this year (winning 53.3% of games across all court types), and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Putintseva has won 38.6% of her return games and 63.2% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Putintseva has won 66.4% of her games on serve, and 37.4% on return.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
