How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev at the French Open

Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Aslan Karatsev are scheduled to play on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Ugo Carabelli vs. Karatsev Matchup Info

Camilo Ugo Carabelli Aslan Karatsev 154 World Rank 39 3-3 2022 Match Record 9-12 6-6 2022 Set Record 25-31 Chile Dove Men+Care Open Last Tournament Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Qualification Round 1 Last Result Round of 32

Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev Recent Performance