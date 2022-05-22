Skip to main content

How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Aslan Karatsev are scheduled to play on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Ugo Carabelli vs. Karatsev Matchup Info

Camilo Ugo CarabelliAslan Karatsev

154

World Rank

39

3-3

2022 Match Record

9-12

6-6

2022 Set Record

25-31

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev Recent Performance

  • Ugo Carabelli is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 204-ranked Alexander Ritschard in the qualifying round on Friday.
  • In his previous tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Karatsev was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 71-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-7, 4-6.
  • Ugo Carabelli has played six matches so far this year (across all court types), and 20.3 games per match.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ugo Carabelli has won 74.2% of his games on serve, and 38.2% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ugo Carabelli has won 74.2% of his games on serve, and 38.2% on return.
  • In his 21 matches this year, Karatsev has played an average of 27.3 games across all court surfaces (45.7 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Karatsev has won 75.5% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Karatsev has won 67.1% of his games on serve, and 17.1% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, Day 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas11 seconds ago
stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy