How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev at the French Open
Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Aslan Karatsev are scheduled to play on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Ugo Carabelli vs. Karatsev Matchup Info
|Camilo Ugo Carabelli
|Aslan Karatsev
154
World Rank
39
3-3
2022 Match Record
9-12
6-6
2022 Set Record
25-31
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev Recent Performance
- Ugo Carabelli is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 204-ranked Alexander Ritschard in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In his previous tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Karatsev was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 71-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-7, 4-6.
- Ugo Carabelli has played six matches so far this year (across all court types), and 20.3 games per match.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ugo Carabelli has won 74.2% of his games on serve, and 38.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ugo Carabelli has won 74.2% of his games on serve, and 38.2% on return.
- In his 21 matches this year, Karatsev has played an average of 27.3 games across all court surfaces (45.7 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Karatsev has won 75.5% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Karatsev has won 67.1% of his games on serve, and 17.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)