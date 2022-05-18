How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the French Open
is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Ernesto Escobedo on Wednesday, when they compete in the qualifying round of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Ugo Carabelli vs. Escobedo Matchup Info
|Camilo Ugo Carabelli
|Ernesto Escobedo
154
World Rank
135
0-3
2022 Match Record
3-5
2-6
2022 Set Record
10-9
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Ernesto Escobedo Recent Performance
- Ugo Carabelli defeated Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Escobedo beat No. 217-ranked Evgeny Donskoy, 6-3, 7-5.
- Ugo Carabelli has played three matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ugo Carabelli has won 44.4% of his games on serve, and 30% on return.
- Ugo Carabelli has won 44.4% of his service games on clay, and 30% of his return games.
- Through eight matches this year, Escobedo has played 27.1 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.8% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Escobedo has won 86.8% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Ernesto Escobedo
TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)