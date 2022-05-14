Skip to main content

How to watch Carlos Taberner vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Saturday to watch the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Carlos Taberner squaring off against Yosuke Watanuki.

How to watch Carlos Taberner vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Taberner vs. Watanuki Matchup Info

Carlos TabernerYosuke Watanuki

89

World Rank

260

9-10

Match Record

2-2

20-21

Set Record

6-6

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification

Carlos Taberner vs. Yosuke Watanuki Recent Performance

  • Taberner is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Millennium Estoril Open, at the hands of No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-1, 2-6, 2-6.
  • Watanuki most recently played on February 7, 2022, a 7-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 211-ranked Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the qualifying round of the ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022.
  • Through 19 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Taberner has played 19.1 games per match (18.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them.
  • So far this year, Taberner has won 29.0% of his return games and 68.8% of his service games.
  • Taberner has won 70.2% of his service games on clay, and 31.0% of his return games.
  • Through four matches so far this year, Watanuki has played 29.8 games per match (29.8 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Watanuki has won 8.6% of his return games this year, and 91.2% of his service games.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

novak-djokovic
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome Open - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas55 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Steven Diez vs. Gregoire Barrere at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carlos Taberner vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jakub Paul vs. Lukas Rosol at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Goncalo Oliveira vs. Christopher O'Connell at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Johan Nikles at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago0010980409h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Swans vs. Bombers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sweden Hockey
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tristan Lamasine vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy