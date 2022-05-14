How to watch Carlos Taberner vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Fire up Tennis Channel on Saturday to watch the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Carlos Taberner squaring off against Yosuke Watanuki.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Taberner vs. Watanuki Matchup Info
|Carlos Taberner
|Yosuke Watanuki
89
World Rank
260
9-10
Match Record
2-2
20-21
Set Record
6-6
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Carlos Taberner vs. Yosuke Watanuki Recent Performance
- Taberner is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Millennium Estoril Open, at the hands of No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-1, 2-6, 2-6.
- Watanuki most recently played on February 7, 2022, a 7-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 211-ranked Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the qualifying round of the ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022.
- Through 19 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Taberner has played 19.1 games per match (18.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- So far this year, Taberner has won 29.0% of his return games and 68.8% of his service games.
- Taberner has won 70.2% of his service games on clay, and 31.0% of his return games.
- Through four matches so far this year, Watanuki has played 29.8 games per match (29.8 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Watanuki has won 8.6% of his return games this year, and 91.2% of his service games.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:50
AM/EST
