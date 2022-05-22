How to watch Carole Monnet vs. Karolina Muchova at the French Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on May 22 to watch the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a match between Carole Monnet and Karolina Muchova.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Monnet vs. Muchova Matchup Info
|Carole Monnet
|Karolina Muchova
249
World Rank
79
0-2
2022 Match Record
3-3
0-4
2022 Set Record
8-5
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Carole Monnet vs. Karolina Muchova Recent Performance
- Monnet is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, to No. 33-ranked Elise Mertens, 5-7, 4-6.
- In her last match, Muchova came up short 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Petra Martic in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Monnet has played two matches this year (across all court types), and 18.0 games per match (18.0 in three-set matches).
- Monnet has won 18.2% of her return games so far this year, and 63.6% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Monnet has won 63.6% of her games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
- In her six matches so far this year, Muchova has played an average of 21.7 games across all court surfaces (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Muchova has won 74.6% of her service games this year, and 23.9% of her return games.
- Muchova has won 72.5% of her service games on clay, and 17.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
