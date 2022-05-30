How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open
On Monday, May 30 at Stade Roland Garros, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Ruud vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Hubert Hurkacz
8
World Rank
13
24-7
2022 Match Record
20-8
53-22
2022 Set Record
47-23
Gonet Geneva Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Winner
Last Result
Round of 64
Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- Ruud defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Hurkacz defeated No. 48-ranked David Goffin, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.
- Ruud has played 24.2 games per match (40.3 in five-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Ruud has won 86.0% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ruud has won 85.6% of his games on serve, and 25.1% on return.
- In his 28 matches this year, Hurkacz has played an average of 25.8 games across all court types (30.8 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Hurkacz has won 87.9% of his service games and 22.7% of his return games.
- On clay, Hurkacz has won 89.0% of his service games and 24.1% of his return games.
