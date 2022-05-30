Skip to main content

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, May 30 at Stade Roland Garros, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, May 30
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Ruud vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Casper RuudHubert Hurkacz

8

World Rank

13

24-7

2022 Match Record

20-8

53-22

2022 Set Record

47-23

Gonet Geneva Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Winner

Last Result

Round of 64

Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance

  • Ruud defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Hurkacz defeated No. 48-ranked David Goffin, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.
  • Ruud has played 24.2 games per match (40.3 in five-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Ruud has won 86.0% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ruud has won 85.6% of his games on serve, and 25.1% on return.
  • In his 28 matches this year, Hurkacz has played an average of 25.8 games across all court types (30.8 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Hurkacz has won 87.9% of his service games and 22.7% of his return games.
  • On clay, Hurkacz has won 89.0% of his service games and 24.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Madison Keys at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Camila Giorgi at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 22, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta (21) and defender Danny Wilson (4) defend the net from Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy