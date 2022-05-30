How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

On Monday, May 30 at Stade Roland Garros, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, May 30

Monday, May 30 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Clay

Ruud vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz 8 World Rank 13 24-7 2022 Match Record 20-8 53-22 2022 Set Record 47-23 Gonet Geneva Open Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Winner Last Result Round of 64

Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance