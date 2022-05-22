How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the French Open
Casper Ruud and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga are set to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Ruud vs. Tsonga Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
8
World Rank
267
20-7
2022 Match Record
2-6
42-18
2022 Set Record
5-12
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Recent Performance
- Ruud won his last match, 7-6, 7-5 over Reilly Opelka in the semifinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 20, 2022.
- Tsonga is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, at the hands of No. 47-ranked Alex Molcan, 4-6, 4-6.
- Ruud has played 27 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.
- Ruud has won 26% of his return games so far this year, and 85.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ruud has won 85% of his games on serve, and 25.5% on return.
- Tsonga has played 21.8 games per match in his eight matches this year across all court types.
- Tsonga has won 10.5% of his return games so far this year, and 79.5% of his service games.
- On clay, Tsonga has won 66.7% of his service games and 0% of his return games.
