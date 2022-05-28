Skip to main content

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The May 28 matchup between Casper Ruud and Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Ruud vs. Sonego Matchup Info

Casper RuudLorenzo Sonego

8

World Rank

35

22-7

2022 Match Record

12-12

48-19

2022 Set Record

35-28

Gonet Geneva Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 64

Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Ruud beat No. 61-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
  • Sonego defeated No. 63-ranked Joao Sousa 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to make the Round of 32.
  • Ruud has played 29 matches this year across all court types, and 23.0 games per match (37.0 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruud has won 86.4% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
  • Ruud has won 86.0% of his service games on clay, and 25.7% of his return games.
  • In his 24 matches this year, Sonego has played an average of 25.4 games across all court types (32.0 in five-set matches).
  • Sonego has won 79.4% of his service games so far this year, and 25.7% of his return games.
  • Sonego has won 79.4% of his service games on clay, and 28.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

3rd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Canada Hockey IIHF
2022 IIHF World Championship

Canada vs. Czech Republic stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Freeform
entertainment

How to Watch Memorial Day Funday Weekend Movie Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FORUMLA 1
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs Penn State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford vs Arizona in College Baseball

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

French Open, Day 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
USATSI_9456548
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Dutch Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
imago1012274911h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Finland

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy