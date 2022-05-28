How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the French Open
The May 28 matchup between Casper Ruud and Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Ruud vs. Sonego Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Lorenzo Sonego
8
World Rank
35
22-7
2022 Match Record
12-12
48-19
2022 Set Record
35-28
Gonet Geneva Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 64
Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Ruud beat No. 61-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
- Sonego defeated No. 63-ranked Joao Sousa 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to make the Round of 32.
- Ruud has played 29 matches this year across all court types, and 23.0 games per match (37.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruud has won 86.4% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
- Ruud has won 86.0% of his service games on clay, and 25.7% of his return games.
- In his 24 matches this year, Sonego has played an average of 25.4 games across all court types (32.0 in five-set matches).
- Sonego has won 79.4% of his service games so far this year, and 25.7% of his return games.
- Sonego has won 79.4% of his service games on clay, and 28.4% of his return games.
