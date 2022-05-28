How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the French Open

The May 28 matchup between Casper Ruud and Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, May 28

Saturday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Ruud vs. Sonego Matchup Info

Casper Ruud Lorenzo Sonego 8 World Rank 35 22-7 2022 Match Record 12-12 48-19 2022 Set Record 35-28 Gonet Geneva Open Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Runner-Up Last Result Round of 64

