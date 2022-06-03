How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open

The semifinals of the French Open in Paris is the destination where Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud will meet for their June 3 match, which can be watched on NBC Sports Networks.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, June 3

Friday, June 3 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Clay

Ruud vs. Cilic Matchup Info

Casper Ruud Marin Cilic 8 World Rank 23 26-7 2022 Match Record 18-11 59-24 2022 Set Record 52-31 Gonet Geneva Open Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Winner Last Result Round of 16

Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic Recent Performance