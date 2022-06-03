Skip to main content

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The semifinals of the French Open in Paris is the destination where Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud will meet for their June 3 match, which can be watched on NBC Sports Networks.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Friday, June 3
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Ruud vs. Cilic Matchup Info

Casper RuudMarin Cilic

8

World Rank

23

26-7

2022 Match Record

18-11

59-24

2022 Set Record

52-31

Gonet Geneva Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Winner

Last Result

Round of 16

Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic Recent Performance

  • In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Ruud beat No. 40-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.
  • Cilic defeated No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals.
  • Ruud has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.9 games per match (39.0 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Ruud has won 85.8% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.
  • On clay, Ruud has won 85.4% of his service games and 26.0% of his return games.
  • Cilic has played 29 matches so far this year (winning 55.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.2 games per match (34.1 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cilic has won 86.2% of his games on serve, and 24.8% on return.
  • Cilic has won 85.6% of his service games on clay, and 30.9% of his return games.

