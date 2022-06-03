How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open
The semifinals of the French Open in Paris is the destination where Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud will meet for their June 3 match, which can be watched on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Friday, June 3
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Ruud vs. Cilic Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Marin Cilic
8
World Rank
23
26-7
2022 Match Record
18-11
59-24
2022 Set Record
52-31
Gonet Geneva Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Winner
Last Result
Round of 16
Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Ruud beat No. 40-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.
- Cilic defeated No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals.
- Ruud has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.9 games per match (39.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Ruud has won 85.8% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.
- On clay, Ruud has won 85.4% of his service games and 26.0% of his return games.
- Cilic has played 29 matches so far this year (winning 55.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.2 games per match (34.1 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cilic has won 86.2% of his games on serve, and 24.8% on return.
- Cilic has won 85.6% of his service games on clay, and 30.9% of his return games.
