How to watch Catherine McNally vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the Libema Open
Catherine McNally and Valentini Grammatikopoulou are slated to go head to head on Sunday, June 5 in the qualifying round of the Libema Open, and you can tune in to witness it on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
McNally vs. Grammatikopoulou Matchup Info
|Catherine McNally
|Valentini Grammatikopoulou
206
World Rank
187
5-9
2022 Match Record
4-4
14-22
2022 Set Record
8-9
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 128
Catherine McNally vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou Recent Performance
- McNally is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 178-ranked Lizette Cabrera in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Grammatikopoulou is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 262-ranked Indy de Vroome in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Through 14 matches this year (across all court types), McNally has played 25.6 games per match (25.6 in three-set matches) and won 45.8% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, McNally has won 57.1% of her games on serve, and 22.4% on return.
- Grammatikopoulou has played 18.4 games per match (18.4 in three-set matches) in her eight matches so far this year across all court types.
- Grammatikopoulou has won 67.6% of her service games this year, and 44.4% of her return games.
