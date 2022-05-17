How to watch Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. Kacper Zuk at the Roland Garros
Don't miss No. 211 Cedrik-Marcel Stebe match up against No. 248 Kacper Zuk in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Check it out.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Stebe vs. Zuk Matchup Info
|Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
|Kacper Zuk
211
World Rank
248
3-5
Match Record
2-2
7-13
Set Record
5-6
Belgrade Open
Last Tournament
Open Sud de France
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. Kacper Zuk Recent Performance
- Stebe is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Belgrade Open, at the hands of No. 115-ranked Norbert Gombos, 4-6, 3-6.
- Zuk came up short in his most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 versus Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Round of 32 of the Open Sud de France on February 1, 2022.
- Stebe has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) in his eight matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Stebe has won 85.5% of his service games and 13.2% of his return games.
- Zuk has played four matches this year (winning 47.1% of games across all court types), and 26.0 games per match (26.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zuk has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Kacper Zuk
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
