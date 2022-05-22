How to watch Chloe Paquet vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open
To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 102 Chloe Paquet in the Round of 128 of the French Open, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
- Court Surface: Clay
Paquet vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
|Chloe Paquet
|Aryna Sabalenka
102
World Rank
7
4-8
2022 Match Record
13-11
10-18
2022 Set Record
31-28
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Chloe Paquet vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance
- Paquet last played on May 17, 2022, a 0-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 50-ranked Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Sabalenka most recently played on May 14, 2022, a 2-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In her 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Paquet has played an average of 20.9 games (20.9 in three-set matches).
- Paquet has won 26.7% of her return games this year, and 42.2% of her service games.
- Paquet has won 0.0% of her service games on clay, and 15.4% of her return games.
- Sabalenka has played 24 matches so far this year (winning 52.0% of games across all court types), and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sabalenka has won 66.7% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.
- Sabalenka has won 70.0% of her service games on clay, and 36.7% of her return games.
