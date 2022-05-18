Skip to main content

How to watch Christopher O'Connell vs. Reilly Opelka at the Gonet Geneva Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open features Reilly Opelka and Christopher O'Connell going head to head on May 18 at Tennis Club de Genève Eaux-Vives. Check it out.

  • Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, May 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

O'Connell vs. Opelka Matchup Info

Christopher O'ConnellReilly Opelka

124

World Rank

18

12-6

2022 Match Record

17-9

31-15

2022 Set Record

40-22

BNP Paribas Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 64

Christopher O'Connell vs. Reilly Opelka Recent Performance

  • O'Connell defeated No. 42-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Opelka was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 361-ranked Stan Wawrinka, 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.
  • O'Connell has played 25.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 18 matches this year (across all court types).
  • So far this year, O'Connell has won 79.9% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, O'Connell has won 100% of his games on serve, and 16.7% on return.
  • Through 26 matches so far this year, Opelka has played 26.4 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) and won 52.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Opelka has won 15.9% of his return games and 89% of his service games.
  • On clay, Opelka has won 82.1% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Christopher O'Connell vs Reilly Opelka

TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

By What's On TV Staffjust now
