How to watch Christopher O'Connell vs. Reilly Opelka at the Gonet Geneva Open
The Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open features Reilly Opelka and Christopher O'Connell going head to head on May 18 at Tennis Club de Genève Eaux-Vives. Check it out.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
O'Connell vs. Opelka Matchup Info
|Christopher O'Connell
|Reilly Opelka
124
World Rank
18
12-6
2022 Match Record
17-9
31-15
2022 Set Record
40-22
BNP Paribas Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 64
Christopher O'Connell vs. Reilly Opelka Recent Performance
- O'Connell defeated No. 42-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 16.
- In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Opelka was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 361-ranked Stan Wawrinka, 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.
- O'Connell has played 25.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 18 matches this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, O'Connell has won 79.9% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, O'Connell has won 100% of his games on serve, and 16.7% on return.
- Through 26 matches so far this year, Opelka has played 26.4 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) and won 52.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Opelka has won 15.9% of his return games and 89% of his service games.
- On clay, Opelka has won 82.1% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Christopher O'Connell vs Reilly Opelka
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
