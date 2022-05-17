How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris is the site where Arthur Cazaux and Chun Hsin Tseng will come together for their May 17 matchup, which can be watched.

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros

Tournament: Roland Garros

Roland Garros Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 17 TV Channel:

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Tseng vs. Cazaux Matchup Info

Chun Hsin Tseng Arthur Cazaux 116 World Rank 308 0-3 Match Record N/A 0-7 Set Record N/A BNP Paribas Open Last Tournament Roland Garros Qualification Round 1 Last Result Round of 128

Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux Recent Performance