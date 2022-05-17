How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros
The qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris is the site where Arthur Cazaux and Chun Hsin Tseng will come together for their May 17 matchup, which can be watched.
How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Tseng vs. Cazaux Matchup Info
|Chun Hsin Tseng
|Arthur Cazaux
116
World Rank
308
0-3
Match Record
N/A
0-7
Set Record
N/A
BNP Paribas Open
Last Tournament
Roland Garros
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 128
Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux Recent Performance
- Tseng is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the BNP Paribas Open, to No. 84-ranked Denis Kudla, 1-6, 4-6.
- Cazaux is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the Roland Garros, at the hands of No. 80-ranked Kamil Majchrzak, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.
- Through three matches this year (across all court types), Tseng has played 21.0 games per match (18.0 in three-set matches) and won 33.3% of them.
- Tseng has won 21.4% of his return games so far this year, and 46.2% of his service games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Chun Hsin Tseng vs Arthur Cazaux
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)