How to watch Clara Burel vs. Maria Sakkari at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the site where Maria Sakkari and Clara Burel will meet for their May 22 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Burel vs. Sakkari Matchup Info
|Clara Burel
|Maria Sakkari
95
World Rank
4
4-6
2022 Match Record
19-9
10-13
2022 Set Record
41-20
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Clara Burel vs. Maria Sakkari Recent Performance
- In her last match, Burel came up short 3-6, 2-6 versus Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Sakkari is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur, 6-1, 5-7, 1-6.
- In her 10 matches this year across all court surfaces, Burel has played an average of 22.4 games (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Burel has won 36.7% of her return games so far this year, and 56.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Burel has won 50.0% of her games on serve, and 39.1% on return.
- In her 28 matches so far this year, Sakkari has played an average of 21.6 games across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sakkari has won 73.4% of her service games and 36.2% of her return games.
- On clay, Sakkari has won 71.4% of her service games and 30.3% of her return games.
