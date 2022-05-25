Skip to main content

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Alison van Uytvanck at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris is the site where Alison van Uytvanck and Cori Gauff will come together for their May 25 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Alison van Uytvanck at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Gauff vs. van Uytvanck Matchup Info

Cori GauffAlison van Uytvanck

23

World Rank

60

14-10

2022 Match Record

6-8

30-22

2022 Set Record

18-16

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 128

Cori Gauff vs. Alison van Uytvanck Recent Performance

  • Gauff is coming off a 7-5, 6-0 win over No. 115-ranked Rebecca Marino in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
  • van Uytvanck beat Ann Li 3-6, 2-3 on Sunday in the Round of 128.
  • Gauff has played 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • Gauff has won 35.4% of her return games so far this year, and 71.3% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gauff has won 64.7% of her games on serve, and 43.9% on return.
  • van Uytvanck has played 14 matches this year (winning 52.4% of games across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, van Uytvanck has won 32.8% of her return games and 69.0% of her service games.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

INDIANA HOOSIERS
College Baseball

Indiana vs. Maryland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
USATSI_17961109
College Baseball

How to Watch West Coast Conference Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
LSU Baseball
MLB

Kentucky vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. TCU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

San Jose State vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) watches his shot on the seventh tee alongside Rory McIlroy during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
SI Guide

Warriors Get Second Crack at Closing Out Mavericks

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_17964834
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy