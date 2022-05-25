How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Alison van Uytvanck at the French Open
The Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris is the site where Alison van Uytvanck and Cori Gauff will come together for their May 25 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Gauff vs. van Uytvanck Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Alison van Uytvanck
23
World Rank
60
14-10
2022 Match Record
6-8
30-22
2022 Set Record
18-16
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 128
Cori Gauff vs. Alison van Uytvanck Recent Performance
- Gauff is coming off a 7-5, 6-0 win over No. 115-ranked Rebecca Marino in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- van Uytvanck beat Ann Li 3-6, 2-3 on Sunday in the Round of 128.
- Gauff has played 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
- Gauff has won 35.4% of her return games so far this year, and 71.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gauff has won 64.7% of her games on serve, and 43.9% on return.
- van Uytvanck has played 14 matches this year (winning 52.4% of games across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, van Uytvanck has won 32.8% of her return games and 69.0% of her service games.
