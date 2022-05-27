Skip to main content

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Kaia Kanepi at the French Open

Check out MSG on May 27 to see No. 23 Cori Gauff face off against No. 46 Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Gauff vs. Kanepi Matchup Info

Cori GauffKaia Kanepi

23

World Rank

46

16-10

2022 Match Record

16-6

34-22

2022 Set Record

33-18

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Cori Gauff vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance

  • Gauff beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
  • Kanepi defeated No. 48-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Gauff has played 26 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games and 37.8% of her return games.
  • On clay, Gauff has won 65.5% of her service games and 49.4% of her return games.
  • Through 22 matches so far this year, Kanepi has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Kanepi has won 70.8% of her service games and 36.0% of her return games.
  • Kanepi has won 77.4% of her service games on clay, and 27.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
