How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Kaia Kanepi at the French Open
Check out MSG on May 27 to see No. 23 Cori Gauff face off against No. 46 Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 32 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Gauff vs. Kanepi Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Kaia Kanepi
23
World Rank
46
16-10
2022 Match Record
16-6
34-22
2022 Set Record
33-18
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Cori Gauff vs. Kaia Kanepi Recent Performance
- Gauff beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
- Kanepi defeated No. 48-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Gauff has played 26 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games and 37.8% of her return games.
- On clay, Gauff has won 65.5% of her service games and 49.4% of her return games.
- Through 22 matches so far this year, Kanepi has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Kanepi has won 70.8% of her service games and 36.0% of her return games.
- Kanepi has won 77.4% of her service games on clay, and 27.2% of her return games.
