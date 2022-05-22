How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Rebecca Marino at the French Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Cori Gauff and Rebecca Marino on Sunday, when they meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Rebecca Marino at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Gauff vs. Marino Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Rebecca Marino
18
World Rank
116
14-10
2022 Match Record
8-3
30-22
2022 Set Record
17-7
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 128
Cori Gauff vs. Rebecca Marino Recent Performance
- Gauff is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 4-ranked Maria Sakkari, 4-6, 5-7.
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Marino defeated No. 223-ranked Seone Mendez, 6-2, 6-0.
- Gauff has played 24 matches so far this year across all court types, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Gauff has won 35.4% of her return games and 71.3% of her service games.
- On clay, Gauff has won 64.7% of her service games and 43.9% of her return games.
- Marino has played 11 matches so far this year, and 19.1 games per match across all court surfaces (19.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Marino has won 71.1% of her games on serve, and 39.5% on return.
- On clay, Marino has won 84.0% of her service games and 65.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)