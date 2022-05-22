How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Rebecca Marino at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Cori Gauff and Rebecca Marino on Sunday, when they meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Rebecca Marino at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Gauff vs. Marino Matchup Info

Cori Gauff Rebecca Marino 18 World Rank 116 14-10 2022 Match Record 8-3 30-22 2022 Set Record 17-7 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 16 Last Result Round of 128

Cori Gauff vs. Rebecca Marino Recent Performance