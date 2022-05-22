Skip to main content

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 33 Tommy Paul and No. 36 Cristian Garin in the Round of 128 of the French Open, check out Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Garin vs. Paul Matchup Info

Cristian GarinTommy Paul

36

World Rank

33

9-10

2022 Match Record

15-12

22-29

2022 Set Record

30-30

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance

  • Garin came up short in his most recent match, 5-7, 2-6 against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 13, 2022.
  • Paul dropped his last match, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 against Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 15, 2022.
  • Through 19 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Garin has played 25.2 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches) and won 47.3% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Garin has won 66.5% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
  • On clay, Garin has won 64.4% of his service games and 29.7% of his return games.
  • Paul has played 27 matches this year (winning 50.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.4 games per match (32.5 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Paul has won 76.3% of his service games and 24.6% of his return games.
  • Paul has won 70.0% of his service games on clay, and 20.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
