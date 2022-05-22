How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open
To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 33 Tommy Paul and No. 36 Cristian Garin in the Round of 128 of the French Open, check out Tennis Channel.
How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Garin vs. Paul Matchup Info
|Cristian Garin
|Tommy Paul
36
World Rank
33
9-10
2022 Match Record
15-12
22-29
2022 Set Record
30-30
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance
- Garin came up short in his most recent match, 5-7, 2-6 against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 13, 2022.
- Paul dropped his last match, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 against Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 15, 2022.
- Through 19 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Garin has played 25.2 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches) and won 47.3% of them.
- Thus far this year, Garin has won 66.5% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
- On clay, Garin has won 64.4% of his service games and 29.7% of his return games.
- Paul has played 27 matches this year (winning 50.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.4 games per match (32.5 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Paul has won 76.3% of his service games and 24.6% of his return games.
- Paul has won 70.0% of his service games on clay, and 20.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)