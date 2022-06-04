How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Naiktha Bains at the Viking Open Nottingham
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Cristina Bucsa and Naiktha Bains on Saturday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Bucsa vs. Bains Matchup Info
|Cristina Bucsa
|Naiktha Bains
134
World Rank
363
10-7
2022 Match Record
N/A
23-18
2022 Set Record
N/A
French Open
Last Tournament
Courmayeur Ladies Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Cristina Bucsa vs. Naiktha Bains Recent Performance
- Bucsa is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the French Open, to No. 48-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 3-6, 6-1, 2-6.
- Bains last played on October 23, 2021, a 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 defeat by No. 290-ranked Stephanie Wagner in the qualifying round of the Courmayeur Ladies Open.
- Bucsa has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) in her 17 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bucsa has won 66.2% of her games on serve, and 39.7% on return.
