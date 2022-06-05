Skip to main content

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the Viking Open Nottingham

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Networks is where you can see Sunday's match between Cristina Bucsa and Cristina Bucsa in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham.

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the Viking Open Nottingham

  • Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Bucsa vs. Andrianjafitrimo Matchup Info

Cristina BucsaTessah Andrianjafitrimo

134

World Rank

141

11-7

2022 Match Record

3-4

25-19

2022 Set Record

9-11

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Cristina Bucsa vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Bucsa won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 versus Naiktha Bains on Saturday.
  • Andrianjafitrimo defeated Hephzibah Oluwadare 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
  • Bucsa has played 18 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bucsa has won 66.2% of her games on serve, and 39.7% on return.
  • Andrianjafitrimo has played seven matches so far this year (winning 49.7% of games across all court types), and 27.3 games per match (27.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andrianjafitrimo has won 46.4% of her games on serve, and 44.4% on return.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jayson Tatum is defended by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
SI Guide

Warriors Look to Bounce Back vs. Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

By Josh Rosenblat3 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. WICKMAYER Y. WICKMAYER Y. at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Catherine McNally vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Susan Bandecchi vs. Jamie Loeb at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Cameron Tringale putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy