How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the Viking Open Nottingham
NBC Sports Networks is where you can see Sunday's match between Cristina Bucsa and Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Bucsa vs. Andrianjafitrimo Matchup Info
|Cristina Bucsa
|Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
134
World Rank
141
11-7
2022 Match Record
3-4
25-19
2022 Set Record
9-11
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Cristina Bucsa vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Bucsa won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 versus Naiktha Bains on Saturday.
- Andrianjafitrimo defeated Hephzibah Oluwadare 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
- Bucsa has played 18 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bucsa has won 66.2% of her games on serve, and 39.7% on return.
- Andrianjafitrimo has played seven matches so far this year (winning 49.7% of games across all court types), and 27.3 games per match (27.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andrianjafitrimo has won 46.4% of her games on serve, and 44.4% on return.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)