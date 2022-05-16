How to watch Dalibor Svrcina vs. Facundo Mena at the Roland Garros
Dalibor Svrcina and Facundo Mena are scheduled to go head to head on Monday, May 16 in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, and you can tune in to witness it.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Svrcina vs. Mena Matchup Info
|Dalibor Svrcina
|Facundo Mena
202
World Rank
168
N/A
Match Record
0-3
N/A
Set Record
0-6
N/A
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
N/A
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Facundo Mena Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, Mena was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 220-ranked Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, 3-6, 4-6.
- Mena has played three matches so far this year, and 18.3 games per match across all court types (18.3 in three-set matches).
