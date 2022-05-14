How to watch Damien Wenger vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open
Check out Tennis Channel to watch Saturday's bout between No. 462 Damien Wenger and No. 128 Pablo Cuevas in the qualifying round at the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Wenger vs. Cuevas Matchup Info
|Damien Wenger
|Pablo Cuevas
462
World Rank
128
N/A
Match Record
4-5
N/A
Set Record
10-12
Swiss Open Gstaad
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 16
Damien Wenger vs. Pablo Cuevas Recent Performance
- Wenger last played on July 17, 2021, a 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 277-ranked Steven Diez in the qualifying round of the Swiss Open Gstaad.
- Cuevas was defeated in his last match, 2-6, 3-6 versus Fernando Verdasco in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open on April 27, 2022.
- Cuevas has played nine matches so far this year, and 25.6 games per match across all court types (25.6 in three-set matches).
- Cuevas has won 20.2% of his return games so far this year, and 73.0% of his service games.
- On clay, Cuevas has won 74.0% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.
