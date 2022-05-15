Skip to main content

How to watch Daniel Altmaier vs. Federico Coria at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Don't miss No. 66 Daniel Altmaier match up against No. 55 Federico Coria in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Altmaier vs. Coria Matchup Info

Daniel AltmaierFederico Coria

66

World Rank

55

6-11

Match Record

10-12

15-27

Set Record

24-31

BMW Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification

Daniel Altmaier vs. Federico Coria Recent Performance

  • Altmaier is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open, at the hands of No. 31-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 2-6, 4-6.
  • Coria dropped his last match, 4-6, 2-6 against Kamil Majchrzak in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 7, 2022.
  • Altmaier has played 24.2 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Altmaier has won 19.1% of his return games and 69.4% of his service games.
  • On clay, Altmaier has won 65.2% of his service games and 29.2% of his return games.
  • Through 22 matches this year, Coria has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) and won 47.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Coria has won 27.5% of his return games and 67.7% of his service games.
  • On clay, Coria has won 72.5% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

