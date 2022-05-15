How to watch Daniel Altmaier vs. Federico Coria at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Don't miss No. 66 Daniel Altmaier match up against No. 55 Federico Coria in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Altmaier vs. Coria Matchup Info
|Daniel Altmaier
|Federico Coria
66
World Rank
55
6-11
Match Record
10-12
15-27
Set Record
24-31
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Daniel Altmaier vs. Federico Coria Recent Performance
- Altmaier is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open, at the hands of No. 31-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 2-6, 4-6.
- Coria dropped his last match, 4-6, 2-6 against Kamil Majchrzak in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 7, 2022.
- Altmaier has played 24.2 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Altmaier has won 19.1% of his return games and 69.4% of his service games.
- On clay, Altmaier has won 65.2% of his service games and 29.2% of his return games.
- Through 22 matches this year, Coria has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) and won 47.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Coria has won 27.5% of his return games and 67.7% of his service games.
- On clay, Coria has won 72.5% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
(Sign up now for a free trial.)