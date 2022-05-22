Skip to main content

How to watch Daniel Altmaier vs. Jaume Munar at the French Open

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Daniel Altmaier and Jaume Munar on Sunday, when they meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Altmaier vs. Munar Matchup Info

Daniel AltmaierJaume Munar

54

World Rank

91

6-12

2022 Match Record

16-11

16-29

2022 Set Record

39-25

BMW Open

Last Tournament

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Daniel Altmaier vs. Jaume Munar Recent Performance

  • Altmaier most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 59-ranked Federico Coria in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
  • Munar is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, at the hands of No. 6-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 3-6.
  • Through 18 matches so far this year (across all court types), Altmaier has played 24.3 games per match (33.0 in five-set matches) and won 47.3% of them.
  • Altmaier has won 19.3% of his return games this year, and 69.4% of his service games.
  • Altmaier has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 26.3% of his return games.
  • Munar has played 27 matches so far this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court surfaces (55.0 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Munar has won 75.6% of his games on serve, and 28.5% on return.
  • Munar has won 73.0% of his service games on clay, and 30.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
