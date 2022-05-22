How to watch Daniel Altmaier vs. Jaume Munar at the French Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Daniel Altmaier and Jaume Munar on Sunday, when they meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
How to watch Daniel Altmaier vs. Jaume Munar at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Altmaier vs. Munar Matchup Info
|Daniel Altmaier
|Jaume Munar
54
World Rank
91
6-12
2022 Match Record
16-11
16-29
2022 Set Record
39-25
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Daniel Altmaier vs. Jaume Munar Recent Performance
- Altmaier most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 59-ranked Federico Coria in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Munar is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, at the hands of No. 6-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 3-6.
- Through 18 matches so far this year (across all court types), Altmaier has played 24.3 games per match (33.0 in five-set matches) and won 47.3% of them.
- Altmaier has won 19.3% of his return games this year, and 69.4% of his service games.
- Altmaier has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 26.3% of his return games.
- Munar has played 27 matches so far this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court surfaces (55.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Munar has won 75.6% of his games on serve, and 28.5% on return.
- Munar has won 73.0% of his service games on clay, and 30.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)