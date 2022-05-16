How to watch Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Franco Agamenone at the Roland Garros
Check out to see Monday's bout between No. 105 Daniel Elahi Galan and No. 153 Franco Agamenone in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros.
How to watch Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Franco Agamenone at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Galan vs. Agamenone Matchup Info
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|Franco Agamenone
105
World Rank
153
10-9
Match Record
0-1
25-21
Set Record
1-2
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Franco Agamenone Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Galan was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 107-ranked Sam Querrey, 6-7, 6-3, 6-7.
- In his previous tournament, the Australian Open, Agamenone was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 171-ranked Vit Kopriva, 6-4, 6-7, 3-6.
- Galan has played 24.1 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 19 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Galan has won 28.7% of his return games and 75.7% of his service games.
- On clay, Galan has won 78.2% of his service games and 26.7% of his return games.
- Agamenone has played 32.0 games per match (32.0 in three-set matches) in his one match this year across all court surfaces.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Franco Agamenone
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)