How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Daniel Evans and Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Evans vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info
|Daniel Evans
|Francisco Cerundolo
32
World Rank
44
9-12
2022 Match Record
17-11
20-26
2022 Set Record
33-28
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Daniel Evans vs. Francisco Cerundolo Recent Performance
- Evans came up short in his most recent match, 6-7, 2-6 against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2022.
- In his most recent match, Cerundolo was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Evans has played 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.8 games per match (16.3 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Evans has won 74.4% of his games on serve, and 24.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Evans has won 70.3% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
- Cerundolo has played 28 matches this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Cerundolo has won 35.0% of his return games and 73.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cerundolo has won 69.4% of his games on serve, and 36.6% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: fuboTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)