How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open

The May 22 matchup between Daniel Evans and Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Evans vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

Daniel EvansFrancisco Cerundolo

32

World Rank

44

9-12

2022 Match Record

17-11

20-26

2022 Set Record

33-28

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Daniel Evans vs. Francisco Cerundolo Recent Performance

  • Evans came up short in his most recent match, 6-7, 2-6 against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2022.
  • In his most recent match, Cerundolo was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
  • Evans has played 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.8 games per match (16.3 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Evans has won 74.4% of his games on serve, and 24.3% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Evans has won 70.3% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
  • Cerundolo has played 28 matches this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Cerundolo has won 35.0% of his return games and 73.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cerundolo has won 69.4% of his games on serve, and 36.6% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
