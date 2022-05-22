How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open

The May 22 matchup between Daniel Evans and Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Evans vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

Daniel Evans Francisco Cerundolo 32 World Rank 44 9-12 2022 Match Record 17-11 20-26 2022 Set Record 33-28 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 32

Daniel Evans vs. Francisco Cerundolo Recent Performance