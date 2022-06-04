How to watch Daniel Masur vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

Fire up NBC Sports Networks on Saturday to see the qualifying round of the MercedesCup, which features Daniel Masur going head to head against Christopher O'Connell.

Tournament: MercedesCup

MercedesCup Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Saturday, June 4

Saturday, June 4 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Masur vs. O'Connell Matchup Info

Daniel Masur Christopher O'Connell 236 World Rank 116 3-5 2022 Match Record 12-8 8-11 2022 Set Record 32-20 French Open Last Tournament French Open Qualification Last Result Round of 128

Daniel Masur vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance