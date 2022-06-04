How to watch Daniel Masur vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup
Fire up NBC Sports Networks on Saturday to see the qualifying round of the MercedesCup, which features Daniel Masur going head to head against Christopher O'Connell.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Masur vs. O'Connell Matchup Info
|Daniel Masur
|Christopher O'Connell
236
World Rank
116
3-5
2022 Match Record
12-8
8-11
2022 Set Record
32-20
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 128
Daniel Masur vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Masur was defeated 1-6, 3-6 against Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- O'Connell dropped his last match, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 1-6 against Aljaz Bedene in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, 2022.
- Masur has played eight matches this year across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Masur has won 17% of his return games and 75.6% of his service games.
- O'Connell has played 25.8 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 20 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, O'Connell has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Women's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)