How to watch Danielle Collins vs. Shelby Rogers at the French Open
Don't miss No. 9 Danielle Collins match up against No. 50 Shelby Rogers in the Round of 64 of the French Open. Tune in on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Collins vs. Rogers Matchup Info
|Danielle Collins
|Shelby Rogers
9
World Rank
50
11-5
2022 Match Record
6-9
22-11
2022 Set Record
17-21
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Danielle Collins vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance
- Collins defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- Rogers beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- Collins has played 16 matches this year across all court types, and 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches).
- Collins has won 70.3% of her service games this year, and 38.5% of her return games.
- Collins has won 50.0% of her service games on clay, and 41.7% of her return games.
- Through 15 matches so far this year, Rogers has played 24.7 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches) and won 47.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Rogers has won 69.6% of her service games and 25.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rogers has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 19.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)