How to watch Danielle Collins vs. Shelby Rogers at the French Open

Don't miss No. 9 Danielle Collins match up against No. 50 Shelby Rogers in the Round of 64 of the French Open. Tune in on MSG.

Collins vs. Rogers Matchup Info

Danielle CollinsShelby Rogers

9

World Rank

50

11-5

2022 Match Record

6-9

22-11

2022 Set Record

17-21

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Danielle Collins vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance

  • Collins defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • Rogers beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • Collins has played 16 matches this year across all court types, and 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches).
  • Collins has won 70.3% of her service games this year, and 38.5% of her return games.
  • Collins has won 50.0% of her service games on clay, and 41.7% of her return games.
  • Through 15 matches so far this year, Rogers has played 24.7 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches) and won 47.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Rogers has won 69.6% of her service games and 25.9% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rogers has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 19.0% on return.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
