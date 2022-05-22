How to watch Danielle Collins vs. Viktoriya Tomova at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 22 to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a match between Danielle Collins and Viktoriya Tomova.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Collins vs. Tomova Matchup Info
|Danielle Collins
|Viktoriya Tomova
9
World Rank
113
11-5
2022 Match Record
10-7
22-11
2022 Set Record
23-16
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 128
Danielle Collins vs. Viktoriya Tomova Recent Performance
- Collins is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 32-ranked Amanda Anisimova, 2-6, 2-6.
- Tomova remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 2-6, 6-1, 6-7 against Olga Danilovic.
- Collins has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) in her 16 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Collins has won 38.5% of her return games and 70.3% of her service games.
- Collins has won 50.0% of her service games on clay, and 41.7% of her return games.
- Tomova has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tomova has won 61.1% of her games on serve, and 40.2% on return.
- On clay, Tomova has won 63.9% of her service games and 51.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
