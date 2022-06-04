Skip to main content

How to watch Danielle Lao vs. Emina Bektas at the Viking Open Nottingham

Check out Tennis Channel to view Saturday's bout between No. 288 Danielle Lao and No. 193 Emina Bektas in the qualifying round at the Viking Open Nottingham.

  • Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Lao vs. Bektas Matchup Info

Danielle LaoEmina Bektas

288

World Rank

193

N/A

2022 Match Record

4-3

N/A

2022 Set Record

8-8

US Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Danielle Lao vs. Emina Bektas Recent Performance

  • Lao most recently played on August 25, 2021, a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 265-ranked Sachia Vickery in the qualifying round of the US Open.
  • Bektas most recently played on May 16, 2022, a 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 189-ranked Arina Rodionova in the qualifying round of the French Open.
  • Bektas has played seven matches this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court surfaces (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bektas has won 60.0% of her games on serve, and 15.0% on return.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Boys & Girls' Singles Championships

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
