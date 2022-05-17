How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Richard Gasquet at the Gonet Geneva Open
On Tuesday, May 17, turn on to see Daniil Medvedev challenge Richard Gasquet in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open in , .
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Medvedev vs. Gasquet Matchup Info
|Daniil Medvedev
|Richard Gasquet
2
World Rank
75
13-4
Match Record
8-8
35-14
Set Record
22-18
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Daniil Medvedev vs. Richard Gasquet Recent Performance
- Medvedev is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Miami Open presented by Itau, at the hands of No. 12-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 6-7, 3-6.
- Gasquet beat No. 93-ranked John Millman 6-3, 6-1 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16.
- In his 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Medvedev has played an average of 28.5 games (19.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Medvedev has won 26.6% of his return games and 86.1% of his service games.
- Gasquet has played 16 matches this year (winning 48.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.1 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gasquet has won 73.6% of his games on serve, and 23.4% on return.
- On clay, Gasquet has won 69.4% of his service games and 29.1% of his return games.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)