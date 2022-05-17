Skip to main content

How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Richard Gasquet at the Gonet Geneva Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, May 17, turn on to see Daniil Medvedev challenge Richard Gasquet in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open in , .

  • Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Medvedev vs. Gasquet Matchup Info

Daniil MedvedevRichard Gasquet

2

World Rank

75

13-4

Match Record

8-8

35-14

Set Record

22-18

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Daniil Medvedev vs. Richard Gasquet Recent Performance

  • Medvedev is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Miami Open presented by Itau, at the hands of No. 12-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 6-7, 3-6.
  • Gasquet beat No. 93-ranked John Millman 6-3, 6-1 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • In his 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Medvedev has played an average of 28.5 games (19.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Medvedev has won 26.6% of his return games and 86.1% of his service games.
  • Gasquet has played 16 matches this year (winning 48.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.1 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gasquet has won 73.6% of his games on serve, and 23.4% on return.
  • On clay, Gasquet has won 69.4% of his service games and 29.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Tennis

