How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Tim van Rijthoven at the Libema Open
On Sunday, June 12 Tim van Rijthoven and Daniil Medvedev meet for a head-to-head matchup in the finals at the Libema Open. Watch it on NBC.
How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Tim van Rijthoven at the Libema Open
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, June 12
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Grass
Medvedev vs. van Rijthoven Matchup Info
|Daniil Medvedev
|Tim van Rijthoven
2
World Rank
205
19-6
2022 Match Record
8-3
50-19
2022 Set Record
17-8
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Daniil Medvedev vs. Tim van Rijthoven Recent Performance
- Medvedev is coming off a 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 70-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals on Saturday.
- van Rijthoven defeated No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 on Saturday to make the finals.
- Medvedev has played 25 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 27.1 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches).
- Medvedev has won 28.7% of his return games so far this year, and 84.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Medvedev has won 82.4% of his games on serve, and 34.3% on return.
- van Rijthoven has played 11 matches so far this year (winning 54.0% of games across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
- van Rijthoven has won 18.8% of his return games this year, and 89.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, van Rijthoven has won 90.9% of his games on serve, and 17.2% on return.
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)