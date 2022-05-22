How to watch Danka Kovinic vs. Liudmila Samsonova at the French Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to watch the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Danka Kovinic taking on Liudmila Samsonova.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Kovinic vs. Samsonova Matchup Info
|Danka Kovinic
|Liudmila Samsonova
93
World Rank
26
7-8
2022 Match Record
9-10
15-17
2022 Set Record
23-21
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 64
Danka Kovinic vs. Liudmila Samsonova Recent Performance
- In her last match, Kovinic lost 5-7, 4-6 versus Marie Bouzkova in the qualifying round of the Mutua Madrid Open.
- In her last match, Samsonova was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 against Jessica Pegula in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Kovinic has played 15 matches this year across all court types, and 19.5 games per match (19.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kovinic has won 28.3% of her return games and 59.6% of her service games.
- Samsonova has played 19 matches so far this year, and 23.0 games per match across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Samsonova has won 77.5% of her service games and 24.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Samsonova has won 76.5% of her games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
