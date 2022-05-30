How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Camila Giorgi at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 30 to see the Round of 16 of the French Open, which includes a matchup between Daria Kasatkina and Camila Giorgi.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Kasatkina vs. Giorgi Matchup Info
|Daria Kasatkina
|Camila Giorgi
20
World Rank
30
21-10
2022 Match Record
5-7
38-26
2022 Set Record
14-14
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Daria Kasatkina vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Kasatkina defeated No. 50-ranked Shelby Rogers, 6-3, 6-2.
- Giorgi defeated Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
- Kasatkina has played 31 matches this year across all court types, and 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kasatkina has won 62.2% of her service games and 45.2% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kasatkina has won 65.4% of her games on serve, and 52.5% on return.
- Giorgi has played 12 matches this year (winning 49.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 22.0 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Giorgi has won 33.1% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games.
- On clay, Giorgi has won 64.0% of her service games and 42.9% of her return games.
