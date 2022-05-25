Skip to main content

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Petra Kvitova at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The May 25 matchup between Daria Saville and Petra Kvitova in the Round of 64 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Saville vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Daria SavillePetra Kvitova

127

World Rank

34

13-8

2022 Match Record

9-11

25-19

2022 Set Record

21-21

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Daria Saville vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance

  • Saville beat No. 187-ranked Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-1, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the Round of 64.
  • In the Round of 128, Kvitova was victorious 7-6, 6-1 against Anna Bondar on Monday.
  • Saville has played 21 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Saville has won 36.8% of her return games and 64.5% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Saville has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
  • Through 20 matches this year, Kvitova has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Kvitova has won 32.6% of her return games this year, and 67.3% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kvitova has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 30.6% on return.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
