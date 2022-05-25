How to watch Daria Saville vs. Petra Kvitova at the French Open
The May 25 matchup between Daria Saville and Petra Kvitova in the Round of 64 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Saville vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Daria Saville
|Petra Kvitova
127
World Rank
34
13-8
2022 Match Record
9-11
25-19
2022 Set Record
21-21
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Daria Saville vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Saville beat No. 187-ranked Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-1, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 128, Kvitova was victorious 7-6, 6-1 against Anna Bondar on Monday.
- Saville has played 21 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Saville has won 36.8% of her return games and 64.5% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Saville has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
- Through 20 matches this year, Kvitova has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Kvitova has won 32.6% of her return games this year, and 67.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kvitova has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
2nd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
