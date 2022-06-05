How to watch Daria Snigur vs. Danielle Lao at the Viking Open Nottingham
Don't miss No. 132 Daria Snigur match up against No. 288 Danielle Lao in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham. Watch it on NBC Sports Networks.
How to watch Daria Snigur vs. Danielle Lao at the Viking Open Nottingham
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Snigur vs. Lao Matchup Info
|Daria Snigur
|Danielle Lao
132
World Rank
288
1-4
2022 Match Record
N/A
3-9
2022 Set Record
N/A
French Open
Last Tournament
US Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Daria Snigur vs. Danielle Lao Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Snigur defeated Freya Christie, 6-4, 6-1.
- Lao defeated Emina Bektas 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
- Snigur has played five matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Snigur has won 64.3% of her games on serve, and 18.8% on return.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)