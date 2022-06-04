How to watch Daria Snigur vs. Freya Christie at the Viking Open Nottingham
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Daria Snigur and Freya Christie on Saturday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Snigur vs. Christie Matchup Info
Daria Snigur vs. Freya Christie Recent Performance
- Snigur is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the French Open, at the hands of No. 194-ranked Ipek Oz, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Snigur has played five matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Snigur has won 64.3% of her service games and 18.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:15
AM/EST
