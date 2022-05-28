How to watch David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open
Saturday's Round of 32 of the French Open slots David Goffin against Hubert Hurkacz at Stade Roland Garros. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Goffin vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Hubert Hurkacz
48
World Rank
13
18-13
2022 Match Record
19-8
41-31
2022 Set Record
44-23
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- Goffin is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 27-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Hurkacz is coming off a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 132-ranked Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Goffin has played 23.1 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Goffin has won 78.5% of his games on serve, and 31.9% on return.
- Through 27 matches so far this year, Hurkacz has played 25.7 games per match (31.8 in five-set matches) and won 55.1% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has won 87.9% of his service games on clay, and 22.8% of his return games.
