How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes Denis Shapovalov squaring off against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on May 22.
How to watch Denis Shapovalov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Shapovalov vs. Rune Matchup Info
|Denis Shapovalov
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
15
World Rank
40
13-9
2022 Match Record
18-12
36-27
2022 Set Record
39-27
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Denis Shapovalov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Recent Performance
- Shapovalov is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Gonet Geneva Open, at the hands of No. 50-ranked Ilya Ivashka, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.
- Rune won his most recent match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Manuel Guinard in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 19, 2022.
- Shapovalov has played 22 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 29.8 games per match (44.8 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Shapovalov has won 84.0% of his service games and 19.3% of his return games.
- On clay, Shapovalov has won 84.4% of his service games and 14.9% of his return games.
- In his 30 matches this year, Rune has played an average of 21.8 games across all court types (45.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rune has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 26.6% on return.
- On clay, Rune has won 76.1% of his service games and 31.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)