How to watch Diane Parry vs. Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open
Diane Parry and Barbora Krejcikova are set to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Diane Parry vs. Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Parry vs. Krejcikova Matchup Info
|Diane Parry
|Barbora Krejcikova
96
World Rank
2
4-9
2022 Match Record
9-4
12-19
2022 Set Record
19-10
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Qatar TotalEnergies Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Diane Parry vs. Barbora Krejcikova Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Parry was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 22-ranked Angelique Kerber, 3-6, 4-6.
- Krejcikova last played on February 23, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 13-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.
- Parry has played 13 matches so far this year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Parry has won 57.1% of her service games this year, and 7.4% of her return games.
- Parry has won 66.7% of her service games on clay, and 10.0% of her return games.
- Krejcikova has played 13 matches this year, and 20.3 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Krejcikova has won 73.8% of her service games this year, and 38.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)