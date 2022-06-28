How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefan Kozlov at Wimbledon
The June 28 matchup between Stefan Kozlov and Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 128 at Wimbledon can be viewed on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, June 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Kozlov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Stefan Kozlov
|Diego Schwartzman
107
World Rank
15
10-11
2022 Match Record
21-13
24-28
2022 Set Record
49-41
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- Kozlov remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 5-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6 against Dennis Novak.
- Schwartzman last played on June 22, 2022, a 5-7, 6-7 loss to No. 108-ranked Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne.
- Kozlov has played 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.0 games per match (39.0 in five-set matches).
- Kozlov has won 23.6% of his return games this year, and 76.4% of his service games.
- Kozlov has won 88.5% of his service games on grass, and 17.0% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has played 25.5 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches) in his 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Schwartzman has won 35.8% of his return games so far this year, and 68.5% of his service games.
- On grass, Schwartzman has won 66.7% of his service games and 9.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
June
28
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
