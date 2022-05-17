Skip to main content

How to watch Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, May 17, tune in to to witness Dimitar Kuzmanov match up against Flavio Cobolli in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris, France.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kuzmanov vs. Cobolli Matchup Info

Dimitar KuzmanovFlavio Cobolli

193

World Rank

153

1-2

Match Record

4-6

2-5

Set Record

9-13

Tata Open Maharashtra

Last Tournament

Belgrade Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Flavio Cobolli Recent Performance

  • Kuzmanov is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 120-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualifying round on Monday.
  • Cobolli defeated Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to make the qualifying round.
  • In his three matches this year across all court types, Kuzmanov has played an average of 25.3 games (25.3 in three-set matches).
  • Cobolli has played 10 matches so far this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court types), and 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Cobolli has won 55.6% of his service games and 13.8% of his return games.
  • Cobolli has won 55.6% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Flavio Cobolli

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

