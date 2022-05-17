How to watch Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, May 17, tune in to to witness Dimitar Kuzmanov match up against Flavio Cobolli in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris, France.

How to watch Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros

Tournament: Roland Garros

Roland Garros Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2

Qualifying Qualification Round 2 Date: Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 17 TV Channel:

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Kuzmanov vs. Cobolli Matchup Info

Dimitar Kuzmanov Flavio Cobolli 193 World Rank 153 1-2 Match Record 4-6 2-5 Set Record 9-13 Tata Open Maharashtra Last Tournament Belgrade Open Qualification Round 1 Last Result Qualification

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Flavio Cobolli Recent Performance