How to watch Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros
On Tuesday, May 17, tune in to to witness Dimitar Kuzmanov match up against Flavio Cobolli in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris, France.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Kuzmanov vs. Cobolli Matchup Info
|Dimitar Kuzmanov
|Flavio Cobolli
193
World Rank
153
1-2
Match Record
4-6
2-5
Set Record
9-13
Tata Open Maharashtra
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Flavio Cobolli Recent Performance
- Kuzmanov is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 120-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualifying round on Monday.
- Cobolli defeated Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to make the qualifying round.
- In his three matches this year across all court types, Kuzmanov has played an average of 25.3 games (25.3 in three-set matches).
- Cobolli has played 10 matches so far this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court types), and 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cobolli has won 55.6% of his service games and 13.8% of his return games.
- Cobolli has won 55.6% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.
