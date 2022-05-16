Skip to main content

How to watch Dmitry Popko vs. Juan Ignacio Londero at the Roland Garros

is your destination for watching the match between Dmitry Popko and Juan Ignacio Londero on Monday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Popko vs. Londero Matchup Info

Dmitry PopkoJuan Ignacio Londero

182

World Rank

141

4-6

Match Record

8-4

10-13

Set Record

16-9

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 16

Dmitry Popko vs. Juan Ignacio Londero Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Popko was defeated 4-6, 4-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
  • In his most recent match, Londero was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 16 of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
  • In his 10 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Popko has played an average of 21.7 games (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Popko has won 17.5% of his return games and 75.0% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Popko has won 72.4% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
  • Londero has played 12 matches so far this year (winning 54.1% of games across all court types), and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Londero has won 73.4% of his service games so far this year, and 28.6% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Londero has won 73.4% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Dmitry Popko vs Juan Ignacio Londero

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
