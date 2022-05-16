How to watch Dmitry Popko vs. Juan Ignacio Londero at the Roland Garros
is your destination for watching the match between Dmitry Popko and Juan Ignacio Londero on Monday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Popko vs. Londero Matchup Info
|Dmitry Popko
|Juan Ignacio Londero
182
World Rank
141
4-6
Match Record
8-4
10-13
Set Record
16-9
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 16
Dmitry Popko vs. Juan Ignacio Londero Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Popko was defeated 4-6, 4-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- In his most recent match, Londero was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 16 of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- In his 10 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Popko has played an average of 21.7 games (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Popko has won 17.5% of his return games and 75.0% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Popko has won 72.4% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
- Londero has played 12 matches so far this year (winning 54.1% of games across all court types), and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Londero has won 73.4% of his service games so far this year, and 28.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Londero has won 73.4% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
How To Watch
TV CHANNEL:
