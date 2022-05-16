Skip to main content

How to watch Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Joao Menezes at the Roland Garros

Fire up on Monday to see the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Dominic Stephan Stricker taking on Joao Menezes.

How to watch Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Joao Menezes at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Stricker vs. Menezes Matchup Info

Dominic Stephan StrickerJoao Menezes

178

World Rank

284

1-1

Match Record

N/A

2-3

Set Record

N/A

Australian Open

Last Tournament

US Open

Qualification Round 2

Last Result

Qualification Round 2

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Joao Menezes Recent Performance

  • Stricker is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Australian Open, to No. 391-ranked Matthew Ebden, 6-7, 2-6.
  • Menezes last played on August 26, 2021, a 5-7, 3-6 defeat by No. 62-ranked Maxime Cressy in the qualifying round of the US Open.
  • Stricker has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his two matches so far this year (across all court types).

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs Joao Menezes

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

