How to watch Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Mats Moraing at the MercedesCup
Check out NBC Sports Networks to watch Sunday's bout between No. 198 Dominic Stephan Stricker and No. 115 Mats Moraing in the qualifying round at the MercedesCup.
How to watch Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Mats Moraing at the MercedesCup
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Stricker vs. Moraing Matchup Info
|Dominic Stephan Stricker
|Mats Moraing
198
World Rank
115
2-2
2022 Match Record
1-4
5-5
2022 Set Record
1-4
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Mats Moraing Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Stricker won 7-6, 6-1 versus Aslan Karatsev on Saturday.
- Moraing beat Jannik Maute 6-1, 7-6 on Saturday to make the qualifying round.
- Through four matches so far this year (across all court types), Stricker has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 51.7% of them.
- Stricker has won 36.4% of his return games this year, and 68.2% of his service games.
- In his five matches this year, Moraing has played an average of 15.2 games across all court types (15.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Moraing has won 40.0% of his service games and 22.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)