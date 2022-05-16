Skip to main content

How to watch Dominic Thiem vs. Marco Cecchinato at the Gonet Geneva Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Thiem and Marco Cecchinato are scheduled to square off in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 16, and you can see it.

Thiem vs. Cecchinato Matchup Info

Dominic ThiemMarco Cecchinato

162

World Rank

122

0-4

Match Record

2-9

1-8

Set Record

8-19

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Dominic Thiem vs. Marco Cecchinato Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Thiem was defeated 4-6, 6-7 against Fabio Fognini in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Cecchinato defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Thiem has played four matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Thiem has won 78.3% of his service games and 6.5% of his return games.
  • On clay, Thiem has won 78.3% of his service games and 6.5% of his return games.
  • Cecchinato has played 24.4 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 11 matches this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Cecchinato has won 14.3% of his return games and 62.8% of his service games.
  • Cecchinato has won 56.7% of his service games on clay, and 18.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Dominic Thiem vs Marco Cecchinato

TV CHANNEL:
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

