How to watch Dominic Thiem vs. Marco Cecchinato at the Gonet Geneva Open
Dominic Thiem and Marco Cecchinato are scheduled to square off in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 16, and you can see it.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Thiem vs. Cecchinato Matchup Info
|Dominic Thiem
|Marco Cecchinato
162
World Rank
122
0-4
Match Record
2-9
1-8
Set Record
8-19
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Dominic Thiem vs. Marco Cecchinato Recent Performance
- In his last match, Thiem was defeated 4-6, 6-7 against Fabio Fognini in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Cecchinato defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Thiem has played four matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Thiem has won 78.3% of his service games and 6.5% of his return games.
- On clay, Thiem has won 78.3% of his service games and 6.5% of his return games.
- Cecchinato has played 24.4 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) in his 11 matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Cecchinato has won 14.3% of his return games and 62.8% of his service games.
- Cecchinato has won 56.7% of his service games on clay, and 18.3% of his return games.
