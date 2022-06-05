How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Harriet Dart at the Viking Open Nottingham
The Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham in Nottingham is the location where Harriet Dart and Donna Vekic will meet for their June 5 matchup, which can be watched on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Vekic vs. Dart Matchup Info
|Donna Vekic
|Harriet Dart
100
World Rank
111
5-3
2022 Match Record
12-10
10-8
2022 Set Record
22-25
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 128
Donna Vekic vs. Harriet Dart Recent Performance
- Vekic lost her most recent match, 4-6, 1-6 versus Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, 2022.
- Dart dropped her most recent match, 0-6, 2-6 against Martina Trevisan in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 23, 2022.
- In her eight matches this year across all court surfaces, Vekic has played an average of 20.3 games (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Vekic has won 63.5% of her service games and 40.6% of her return games.
- In her 22 matches so far this year, Dart has played an average of 19.4 games across all court surfaces (19.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Dart has won 58.6% of her service games and 23.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
