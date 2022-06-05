How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Harriet Dart at the Viking Open Nottingham

The Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham in Nottingham is the location where Harriet Dart and Donna Vekic will meet for their June 5 matchup, which can be watched on NBC Sports Networks.

Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham

Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 5

Sunday, June 5 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Vekic vs. Dart Matchup Info

Donna Vekic Harriet Dart 100 World Rank 111 5-3 2022 Match Record 12-10 10-8 2022 Set Record 22-25 French Open Last Tournament French Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 128

Donna Vekic vs. Harriet Dart Recent Performance