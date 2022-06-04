How to watch Dragos Nicolae Madaras vs. Zizou Bergs at the Libema Open
Check out NBC Sports Networks to view Saturday's match between No. 315 Dragos Nicolae Madaras and No. 199 Zizou Bergs in the qualifying round at the Libema Open.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Madaras vs. Bergs Matchup Info
|Dragos Nicolae Madaras
|Zizou Bergs
315
World Rank
199
N/A
2022 Match Record
1-5
N/A
2022 Set Record
3-8
N/A
Last Tournament
French Open
N/A
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Dragos Nicolae Madaras vs. Zizou Bergs Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Bergs lost 4-6, 6-7 versus Jason Jung in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Through six matches so far this year, Bergs has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 47.3% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bergs has won 72.7% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.
