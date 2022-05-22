Skip to main content

How to watch Dusan Lajovic vs. Sebastian Baez at the French Open

Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open slots Dusan Lajovic against Sebastian Baez at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup is available to watch on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Lajovic vs. Baez Matchup Info

Dusan LajovicSebastian Baez

66

World Rank

38

11-12

2022 Match Record

26-14

27-31

2022 Set Record

58-45

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Winner

Dusan Lajovic vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Lajovic was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 22-ranked Alex de Minaur, 4-6, 1-6.
  • In his most recent match, Baez came up short 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 versus Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
  • Through 23 matches this year (across all court types), Lajovic has played 25.0 games per match (36.5 in five-set matches) and won 49.3% of them.
  • Lajovic has won 71.5% of his service games so far this year, and 23.0% of his return games.
  • Lajovic has won 70.9% of his service games on clay, and 22.6% of his return games.
  • Through 40 matches so far this year, Baez has played 25.3 games per match (44.5 in five-set matches) and won 52.7% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Baez has won 73.1% of his games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
  • Baez has won 74.1% of his service games on clay, and 34.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
